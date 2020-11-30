Hard Freeze Ahead For Many!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Winds will stay gusty through the overnight as temperatures continue to fall with wind chills in the teens and lower 20s by early tomorrow morning. Many communities will drop below freezing, but the coldest morning on tap will be Wednesday morning with low to mid 20s in the normally colder spots as the winds calm down a bit. This is the kind of cold where you really want to remember the pets and plants, and if you’re in an older home and one of our normally colder spots, it might be worth letting the faucets drip and opening cabinet doors inside your home to prevent freezing of pipes. Tuesday and Wednesday will both feature plenty of sunshine with highs in the 40s on Tuesday and back in the 50s by Wednesday. Clouds will increase on Thursday into Friday, and we’ll mention the risk of a few showers on Friday 10-20%. The weather will cool down a bit heading into the weekend, but both Saturday and Sunday look dry with highs in the mid to upper 50s in most places. We will stay dry and cooler than average into next week with highs mostly in the 50s and lows in the 30s.