Harris County School District start times delayed due to weather conditions

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Start times for schools is Harris County Will be delayed Tuesday, Dec. 1 due to snow, sleet, and freezing temperatures in the area.
All school operations and start times will be delayed by two hours. Buses will also report two hours later than their normal arrival time as well as faculty and staff.
“A two-hour delay is necessary for the district transportation department and county public safety officials to evaluate road conditions during morning daylight hours on December 1,” said Dr. Justin Finney, HCSD’s assistant superintendent of business services and technology. “As of now, all school start times will start two hours later than regular start times. All bus pickup times will be two hours later. And, all district staff will report two hours later than normal report times.”
The American Literature Georgia Milestone test will be postponed to Wednesday, Dec. 2 and Thursday, Dec. 3 for Harris County students.
