Lee County Commission approves to allocate some CARES Act funds to school districts

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Commission held a meeting in Opelika Monday night to discuss coronavirus relief fund allocations.
The board of commission approved to give some of the CARES Act money to the school districts in the county.
Auburn City Schools superintendent, Kristin Herring, was in attendance and said she is thankful to receive the CARES Act funding to be able to provide efficiently to students.
“B able to utilize this funding that’s been allocated to the county commission to help out the school system is very important,” said Herring. “It’s good that we can help them out and have them all three partner with us to be able to get the resources they need.”
Another item approved on the agenda was Moody’s restaurant retail license.
