More than 17,500 meals donated during WTVM Share Your Thanks by Giving food drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Chattahoochee Valley came together in an incredible way during the 2020 WTVM Share Your Thanks by Giving food drive.
Our viewers donated 4,525 pounds of food and another $2,296 to Feeding the Valley Food Bank. That equates to a total of 17,547 meals.
We at WTVM are truly grateful for your support of our Share Your Thanks by Giving as well as the support of our client partner, Rivertown Buick GMC.
Thanks to your generosity, more of our neighbors and had a happier Thanksgiving.
