One of the first teachers to desegregate Muscogee Co. schools dies at 104 years old

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One of Columbus’ first African American teachers to desegregate Muscogee County schools has passed away.
104-year-old Anna Debro died Wednesday. Debro served as the math department chair as well as several other roles during her nearly 20 years at Carver High School.
She then taught at Columbus High School during the 1970s where she made history during desegregation in the district. Her daughter, Harriette Watkins said she hopes people remembers her mother’s big heart.
“She rarely talked about any of the obstacles that she confronted, even though we know that there had to been plenty,” said Watkins. “But that was nothing that she would consume herself with because she knew that she served a higher power and that was the thing that was going to forge her, and nothing would get in her way for that.”
Watkins said on Debro’s 100th birthday, she said the secret of a long life is to do unto others as you would have them do to you. Debro will be laid to rest Wednesday.
