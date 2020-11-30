Opelika Police Department releases surveillance photos of Walmart theft suspect

Opelika Police Department releases surveillance photos of Walmart theft suspect
Opelika police searching for theft suspect (Source: Opelika Police Department)
By Jessie Gibson | November 30, 2020 at 11:24 AM EST - Updated November 30 at 11:24 AM

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a theft suspect.

On Nov. 16, Opelika police began investigating a theft of property, fourth degree that occurred at Walmart located at 2900 Pepperell Parkway.

The suspect can be seen on camera wearing a black hat, disposable face mask, a light colored long sleeve shirt, grey vest and dark pants.

If you recognize this man, contact the Opelika Police Department Patrol Division at 334-705-5246.

Opelika police searching for theft suspect
Opelika police searching for theft suspect (Source: Opelika Police Department)

Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.