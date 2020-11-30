Rash of violence in Columbus leaves two dead over the weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A weekend of violence in Columbus accounts for the 42nd and 43rd murders of the year, preparing to tie the number of homicides with the highest ever recorded in the city which was 44 in 2017.
Detectives at the Columbus Police Department can put alleged killers behind bars, but with murders continuing at a high rate, sometimes the cases just pile up.
This month alone, Columbus saw not one, not two, but six homicides.
A rainy night in Columbus unfortunately does not mean less violence.
“Listen, number one it’s just disheartening to see so many young people taking other young people’s lives,” Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson said.
A late night shooting turning deadly when police found 44-year-old Charles Brazell dead in his car on Enoch Drive Friday. Just two days later, Dominique Wisdom was gunned down near the intersection of Torch Hill Road and Matthews Street just days before his 23rd birthday.
“What’s important for everyone to understand is, one life taken is one life too many. So, we want all individuals to understand that behavior needs to stop,” said Police Chief Freddie Blackmon.
“Everybody wants to feel safe, and by large, a vast majority of people people are safe in their day-to-day activities,” Henderson explained.
“The information that we received indicates that in several of these cases that individuals are familiar with one another, and so this is not something that randomly takes place. These individuals are familiar with one another,” Blackmon stated.
As the murder rate grows, the burden on the Columbus Police Department does too. With 43 homicides to date, 22 of those cases have at least one suspect behind bars.
“If you do decide you’re going to commit crimes like that, we’re going to catch you and we’re going to put you away. That means you don’t see your children, you don’t see your mama, your life is basically suspended,” Henderson said.
Police report public input is vital. Currently, they’re looking for a car possibly seen near the Brazell shooting death Friday. Detectives note it’s possibly a red Ford F-150. Call police with any information at 706-653-3400.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.