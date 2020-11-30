5-year-old hit, killed by vehicle in Ft. Mitchell

FORT MITCHELL, Ala. (WTVM) - A 5-year-old child has died after being hit by a vehicle in Fort Mitchell Sunday evening.
Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr. said he pronounced the child dead at 8:51 p.m. at Piedmont Columbus Regional.
The child’s name is not yet being released. The body is being sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery for an autopsy.
The crash, which is said to have occurred on AL-165, is currently being investigated by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
This is a developing story. Keep with News Leader 9 on air and online for the latest updates as they become available.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.