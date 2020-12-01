Auburn High Tigers prepare for state title showdown

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn High Tigers are feeling good as they enter the homestretch of their preparations for Wednesday night’s state title showdown with defending AHSAA Class 7A state champ Thompson.
The Tigers are making their second appearance in the state championship game as they look to claim the first title in program history.
They go into the showdown carrying an 11-1 record and a No. 6 ranking in the ASWA Poll. Everything fell into place despite all the roadblocks 2020 could throw at the Tigers.
“I know everybody was kind of shorthanded this year, so we did everything we needed to do and could do to be great this year,” said senior quarterback Matthew Caldwell. “We knew we wanted to be great, so that’s what we’ve done, and this was the year that it all started clicking for us.”
Senior cornerback Noah Warren likes what he and the Tigers are bringing to the table.
“We’re super fast,” Warren said. “We get into the plays, we work real hard – like when COVID came, we worked real hard to get everybody together. We’re just a brotherhood and we’re fast and physical.”
Head coach Adam Winegarden said his crew has made steady improvements all year long in a season that saw them claim their first region title since their last state title game appearance in 2013.
“I think the more we’ve gotten to play consistently, the better we’ve gotten,” said Winegarden. “We went through a big part there where we had a lot of off-weeks because of forfeitures, and it’s tough to improve when you’re having to take a week off, then play, take a week off, then play. The fact that we’ve played several weeks in a row has really helped us.”
It’s one last game for all the marbles. Auburn and Thompson will kick things off Wednesday night at 7:00 pm CT at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa.
