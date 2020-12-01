Columbus police searching for missing 13-year-old boy

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking the public for assistance locating a missing teen.
According to police, 13-year-old Cristen Thomas ran away Nov. 25. He was last seen Dec. 1 near North Linden Drive and Buena Vista Road with a white male who’s about 30 years old.
Cristen 5′5″ and weighs 136 pounds. He has brown eyes and black and gold hair.
Cristen was last seen wearing a blue and white windbreaker. The male he was seen with was wearing a jean jacket with ‘Tommy Hilfiger’ written in red on the back.
Anyone with information on Cristen’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449 .
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.