Ft. Benning MCOE Band preparing for Christmas concert

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Maneuver Center of Excellence (MCOE) Band is preparing for its annual Christmas concert.
The band said it’s expecting this year’s concert to be special. This will be the band’s first concert for the community during the coronavirus pandemic.
“The point of this concert is to get everyone’s mind off of everything that is going on and to give back to the community,” said Richard Scarlett, a vocalist for the band. “And it has a special place because it reminds everyone of the season and what this all about.”
The band will play this Friday and Saturday at the RiverCenter. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. and tickets can be reserved by calling the RiverCenter Box Office at 706-256-3162 or by email.
