Gather ‘round the table for Breakfast with Santa in Columbus this weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An annual event that sees Ole’ St. Nick enjoying breakfast with Columbus families is coming back.
The Columbus Convention and Trade Center is hosting the 5th annual Breakfast with Santa event that benefits Children’s Miracle Network.
Kids can even write and hand-deliver a letter to Santa.
The event features a pancake breakfast, professional photos with Santa, holiday crafts, games as well as appearances from Elsa and Anna.
The breakfast begins Saturday, Dec. 5 at 8:00 a.m. and lasts until 10:30 a.m.
Tickets for the event are $10 for adults and $5 for children and can be purchased here.
