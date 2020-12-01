Hard Freeze Possible Tonight

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Starting off December 1st and the first day of meteorological winter with a potent blast of Arctic air across the Southeast with temperatures below freezing for Tuesday morning. After being treated to some flurries overnight, any precipitation faded away well before sunrise, and instead, now a nice dose of sunshine around for Tuesday and Wednesday—albeit very chilly sunshine! Highs today will struggle to get any warmer than the mid to upper 40s, and we expect the potential for a hard freeze overnight with a combination of clear skies and calm winds. So, keep in mind the 4 Ps; make sure pets are warm, cover up any plants, let faucets drip if need-be on more sensitive plumbing, and—of course—make sure you stay toasty, too!
Thursday morning also looks cold with temperatures still near freezing, but afternoon highs will rebound into the 50s. Thursday still looks dry and cool though with an increase in cloud cover ahead of another batch of rain headed our way for Friday. Right now, we have rain coverage at 30-50% for the end of the week, but we’ll tweak that in the coming days. Any showers should fade away on Saturday and the weekend looks cool with a mix of sun and clouds. The cooler weather trend should stick around next week, though right now the cold doesn’t look as brutal as the current chill.
