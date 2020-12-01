Hard Freeze Possible Tonight

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Starting off December 1st and the first day of meteorological winter with a potent blast of Arctic air across the Southeast with temperatures below freezing for Tuesday morning. After being treated to some flurries overnight, any precipitation faded away well before sunrise, and instead, now a nice dose of sunshine around for Tuesday and Wednesday—albeit very chilly sunshine! Highs today will struggle to get any warmer than the mid to upper 40s, and we expect the potential for a hard freeze overnight with a combination of clear skies and calm winds. So, keep in mind the 4 Ps; make sure pets are warm, cover up any plants, let faucets drip if need-be on more sensitive plumbing, and—of course—make sure you stay toasty, too!