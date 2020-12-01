Opelika police searching for missing teen, last seen over 8 months ago

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.
16-year-old Yenifer Romelia Lopez was last seen over eight months ago on March 27. She was in the area of the 100 block of Veterans Parkway in Opelika.
Lopez weighs 105 pounds and is 5-foot-2. She has black hair and brown eyes. The description of her clothing is unknown.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Yenifer Lopez, please contact the Opelika Police Department at (334) 705-5220 or call 911.
