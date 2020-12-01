Very Cold Night Ahead; Warming Trend Starts Wednesday Afternoon

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a night with temperatures below the freezing mark and wind chill values in the teens and 20s, we will see a hard freeze for many spots across the Valley tonight with mid 20s on tap. Watch out for the pets and plants and bundle up if you’re heading out early on Wednesday morning. Older homes that are in the normally colder spots will want to watch out for pipe problems if the temperatures can get to 25 or below for any length of time. Highs will be back in the 50s on Wednesday with more sunshine for us, and we will be approaching the 60 degree mark on Thursday with an increase in clouds. Friday will feature the next chance of rain for us - we don’t expect any major issues with lightning or thunder, and most of the rain will be out of here by early Saturday morning. The weekend will be dry and cooler than average with highs in the low to mid 50s. Look for cooler than average temperatures through next week with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s and 40s.