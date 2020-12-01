Where you can donate on Giving Tuesday

By Alex Jones | December 1, 2020 at 3:49 PM EST - Updated December 1 at 3:49 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Across the country, people are looking to give back to those who have fallen on hard times.

Each year, the Tuesday after Thanksgiving is designated as Giving Tuesday, a day for those who can to donate to nonprofit organizations across the country.

Many state, regional and local organizations are taking part.

Whatever cause is most important to you, there are organizations that are working towards goals you’d like to see completed.

Throughout the pandemic, many organizations have struggled and, if you are able, you can help.

Click here to see a full list of nonprofits across Georgia that are participating and to donate.

