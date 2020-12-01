WTVM to hold drive-thru donation event during annual toy drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There is no denying that this year has been a challenge for many. Perhaps more than ever, we all need some joy this holiday season, especially local children.
That’s why we need your help collecting toys in our annual Holiday Toy Drive to make sure every local child has a gift to open this Christmas.
This Friday, simply bring a NEW & UN-WRAPPED toy to 1909 Wynnton Rd from 6AM - 6PM EST and drop it in one of the donation bins.
If you are unable to donate Friday, you can donate through 12/16/2020 at one of our sponsor’s locations. They are listed HERE.
All toys donated will be distributed to Valley Rescue Mission and Muscogee County DFACS before 12/25/2020.
Learn more about our Toy Drive HERE
