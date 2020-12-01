9-year-old recovering at home after West Point shooting, two arrest warrants issued

WEST POINT, Ga. (WTVM) - A 9-year-old who was seriously injured in a shooting over the weekend is now on the road to recovery at home.
West Point police say they have issued two arrest warrants for suspects identified shortly after the shooting: Alonzo Ogletree Jr. and Malik Mitchell, both of whom are from LaGrange.
According to police, two suspects, now identified as Ogletree and Mitchell, began shooting at a residence occupied by several children in the 1200 block of E. 13th St. at 4:00 a.m. on Friday.
During the shooting, a 9-year-old suffered serious injuries.
Both Ogletree and Mitchell will be charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault and cruelty to children. Neither are currently in custody.
