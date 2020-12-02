Aflac donates vehicle to the Red Cross

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The American Red Cross received the keys to a new vehicle Wednesday.
Aflac donated a Dodge ProMaster 3500 to the organization. The vehicle will be used to carry staff and equipment to blood drive and other Red Cross-related events.
Adelaide Kirk, the executive director of the Red Cross Southwest Georgia, said it’s critical to have functioning equipment in the live-saving mission.
“We couldn’t do it without the generosity of donors. And so without community partners like Aflac that are willing to step up to the plate that see how important our life-saving mission is to the health and welfare of the community and that they’re willing to partner with us, we couldn’t provide those life- saving services that we do throughout the year,” said Kirk.
The Red Cross provides more than 40 percent of the blood supply for the entire country .
