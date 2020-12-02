Blood donations needed amid pandemic and holiday season

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Every two seconds, someone in the United States needs a blood transfusion.
One donation can save up to three lives.
This year, giving blood is even more important because plasma with COVID-19 antibodies can be given to hospitalized coronavirus patients for the hope of some relief from their symptoms.
Adelaide Kirk, the executive director of the Red Cross in Columbus, said the need for blood increases during the holiday season.
“This time of year is difficult every year because when the holidays hit, people start to travel, they get busy, they have very little free time,” said Kirk. “So, they tend to put giving blood on the backburner even if they give it regularly other parts of the year. So, you combine that with the COVID-19 environment we’re in and that definitely has put a strain on our blood product.”
Kirk said blood can be donated at the donation center in Columbus. The process takes less than an hour.
