Columbus hospitals join national #MaskUp campaign

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Hospitals in Columbus have joined the national #MaskUp campaign to encourage people to wear masks in public amid the pandemic.
Piedmont Healthcare, Emory Healthcare, and St. Francis Hospital are all part of the movement.
Wednesday afternoon, Emory Healthcare’s vice president of marketing, Amy Moudy Comeau, and Piedmont Healthcare’s chief marketing officer, Douwe Bergsma, joined a Zoom meeting, answering questions on Piedmont’s recent involvement and the importance of the campaign.
“A lot of us are experiencing the third surge, and so it’s important for everybody to not let down their guard and continue to keep up the safety measures to prevent the spread.” Said Comeau.
“It’s going to take a while and between now and then, we all need to stay diligent and wear a mask, watch your distance, wash your hands. Mask up,” said Bergsma.
The role of all healthcare participants is to spread the word to wear a mask.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.