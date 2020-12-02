Columbus police searching for missing man, last seen over two weeks ago

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.
53-year-old Grady Ellison was last seen Nov. 16 near the 700 block of Palmetto Ave. at approximately 8:00 p.m.
Ellison was last seen wearing a Lebron James black jersey with long sleeves, a white and beige windbreaker, blue pants and black and white Fila shoes. He is around 6-feet tall and weighs 185 pounds.
The picture of Ellison is about seven years old.
If anyone has information on Ellison’s whereabouts, call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.
