Enrichment Services Program to accept appointments for energy assistance for multiple counties

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Enrichment Services Programs, Inc. (ESP) will begin accepting appointments for energy assistance December 4.
Appointments will be accepted for residents of Chattahoochee, Clay, Harris, Muscogee, Quitman, Randolph, Stewart, and Talbot counties.
Appointments will be made by telephone only, except for Muscogee County, which will also be made via telephone and website. Muscogee County residents must bring required documents to the CARES Station drive through within 10 days of the scheduled appointment date.
The following documents will be needed in order to process your application for payment:
- For all household members that are 18 years old or older - proof of income for the past 30 days
- Proof of Social Security Numbers for each person in the household
- Last/current month’s electric or gas/propane bill for the household
- For all household members that are 18 years old or older - current proof of citizenship or legal immigrant status, state issued picture identification (ID) such as: driver’s license, ID card, voter registration card, passport, military ID, etc.
- If receiving SSI, Social Security, Pension, VA Benefits, or Worker’s Compensation, the 2020 award letter is required.
A current electric bill is also need for those applying for assistance with gas or propane.
To make an appointment, see date, time, and contact information below:
Chattahoochee County: 1-844-855-2014 Friday, December 4, 2020 at 9:00 a.m.
Clay County: 1-844-855-2015 Friday, December 4, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.
Harris County: 1-844-855-2016 Friday, December 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.
Quitman County: 1-844-855-2017 Friday, December 4, 2020 at 12:00 p.m.
Randolph County: 1-844-855-2018 Friday, December 4, 2020 at 1:00 p.m.
Stewart County: 1-844-469-2212 Friday, December 4, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.
Talbot County: 1-844-482-8362 Friday, December 4, 2020 at 3:00 p.m.
Muscogee County: 706-940-4033 Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. www.enrichmentservices.org
