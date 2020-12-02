Hyundai expands in West Point, brings nearly 700 jobs

WEST POINT, Ga. (WTVM) - Nearly 700 jobs are coming to West Point.
Hyundai Transys announced plans Tuesday to build a transmission factory in West Point, with plans to hire 678 workers.
An existing Hyundai Transys factory and a Kia Motors Corp factory will adjoin. Both are parts of Hyundai Motor Group, the Korean Auto conglomerate that sells cars under the Kia and Hyundai brands.
Hyundai Transys says the new plant will build eight-speed transmissions.
Georgia Economic Development Department spokesperson Marie Hodge Gordon says incentives aren’t complete yet, but could include up to $2.4 million in job tax credits.
