Muscogee County elections office finishes ballot recount ahead of state’s deadline

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -Georgia counties are working as hard as they can to finish the ballot recount by the state’s deadlines of midnight Wednesday.
In addition to that, election officials are taking heat due to numerous allegations of voter fraud from President Donald Trump.
“He tweeted out, expose the massive voter fraud in Georgia,” Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said. “This is exactly the kind of language that is at the base of growing threat environments of election workers who are simply doing their jobs.”
Muscogee Elections Supervisor Nancy Boren said she and her staff have encountered some problems during the recount process like the scanners becoming jammed. But that does not mean they are “flipping votes.”
“Whenever you add a paper component to an elections processor, you have those issues like paper jams,” Boren said. “You just have to restack things and send them back through the process.”
Boren and her staff had four high-speed scanners to start with, but two were rentals and were not used during this recount process because they had been tested in a different county. The two that were used had only been used in Muscogee County.
“It is not changing votes. It is simply following a process,” Boren said.
On the first day of the recount, elections staff processed roughly 13,000 ballots. On the second day, 23,000 absentee ballots were recounted
Boren and her team finished the remaining 43,000 ballots around 7 p.m. Wednesday.
