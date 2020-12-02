Opelika Police Department releases surveillance photos of Surge Trampoline theft suspect

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a theft suspect.
On Nov. 22, the Opelika Police Department began investigating a theft of property, third degree that occurred at Surge Trampoline, located at 2506 Pepperell Parkway in Opelika.
The suspect is seen on camera wearing a black face mask, blue t-shirt, silver chain with a cross, dark colored athletic pants and white shoes.
If you have any information on the identity of the suspect, call the Opelika Police Department Detective Division 334-705-5220.
