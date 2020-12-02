Russell Co. community mourns the loss of sheriff’s deputy Ricky Steward

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Russell County Sheriff’s Office lost one of its own earlier this week.
Deputy Lt. Ricky Steward died at 60 years old from underlying health conditions.
Steward recently retired, but could not step away just yet. He worked part time at the courthouse.
He served 32 years at the Russell County Sheriff’s Office and was an integral part of the team. Steward started his career with the Phenix City Police Department. His team called him ‘the governor’ because he loved policing and the Russel County community.
“You know, Ricky worked that morning. He worked Monday morning with us. He always was talking about different things going on in the community, and him and his humor and attitude was kind of infectious,” said Russell County Sheriff Health Taylor.
In 2010, Taylor promoted Steward to lieutenant. He finished his full-time career running court detail.
