St. Francis Hospital in Columbus hosts 26th Light the Spirit event

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - St. Francis Hospital in Columbus held its 26th Light the Spirit event Tuesday.
This year was different due to COVID-19.
Children were able to drive up and see Santa. He passed out ornaments and candy canes. Children were also able to give their Christmas letters to Santa in a mailbox. Organizers said despite regulations due to the pandemic, it pays to see the smiles of the children’s faces.
“Just makes it worth it,” said Beck Young, director of marketing and communications. “Kids, Christmas time, the wonder of this time of year, getting to see Santa, seeing the tree light up, just seeing their joy. Driving through, they may not get to sit in his lap this time, but they’re still smiling, they’re still waving, they still bring their letters. It’s just joy.”
After the Christmas tree lighting, children were able to enjoy the movie, “Elf,” with popcorn and water from the comforts of their car.
