Three suspects charged with animal cruelty in Troup Co.

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Three suspects were arrested in Troup County Wednesday in an animal cruelty case.
The Troup County Marshal’s Office arrested the suspects for misdemeanor animal cruelty after two dogs were recovered from a home in the 100 block of Southern Pine Drive.
The Troup County Sheriff’s Department was in the area serving an arrest warrant Tuesday when they noticed two dogs in poor condition. Based on their observation, they notified the marshal’s office of the incident.
Upon an investigation, it was determined that the dogs were unhealthy and living in unsanitary conditions.
The dogs received treatment from a local veterinarian and are currently in custody at the LaGrange Animal Shelter where they will be properly cared for.
The three suspects were transported to the Troup County Jail.
