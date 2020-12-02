Volunteers from CSU Bo Bartlett Center assembles art bags for women and children’s shelter

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Volunteers from Columbus State University’s Bo Bartlett Center assembled art bags for children at the Valley Rescue Mission Women and Children’s shelter Tuesday.
The group stuffed bags with art goodies for boys and girls and even a Bo Bartlett coloring book.
“Giving that little special gift just to uplift their spirits is just awesome. It helps them so much,” said program assistant Michelle Harris.
“We’ve just had a good time packing these up, but imagining the children opening them up and enjoying them,” said Ann Burr, a board member of the Bo Bartlett Center.
The Bartlett Center has partnered with the shelter several times in the past. Organizers said they wanted to give these bags to help provide some joy, especially during the pandemic.
