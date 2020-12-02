The vote is in: Columbus baseball team reveals new name, logo

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The wait is over! Columbus’ new baseball team officially has a name!
It was announced Wednesday afternoon that the new team’s name will be the Columbus Chatt-A-Hoots.
The logo is a blue owl perched on a red baseball bat.
The managers of the team asked for community input in deciding what the Columbus baseball team will be named come next summer. And so the voting series began.
And then there were eight great potential team names. However in the third round of voting, there was supposed to be just four names, but officials say the last round was too close to call.
The final round had four name prospects. Voters could choose the Fountain City Flamingos, Columbus Chatt-A-Hoots, Columbus Comets or the Diamond Dragons.
