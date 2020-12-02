Chambers County sheriff’s deputies surprise 80-year-old cancer survivor after last radiation treatment

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - An 80-year-old cancer survivor in East Alabama got a big surprise Wednesday after finishing her last radiation treatment.
Geneva Mann found out she had stage 2 breast cancer in March.
After 38 radiation treatments, Chambers County sheriff’s deputies surprised her with a ride in their hot pink cruiser. A parade of deputies with lights flashing and sirens blaring escorted Mann from the hospital in Opelika to her home in Chambers County.
She was greeted by a group of her loved ones celebrating her success story.
Mann sad her goal is to live until she is 100 years old.
