Andrew yang visiting Columbus ahead of U.S. Senate runoffs

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Entrepreneur and former Democratic presidential candidate, Andrew Yang, will be in Columbus for an event ahead of the state’s two U.S. Senate runoffs.
The event serves as a kick off for the Muscogee County Democratic Party’s campaign efforts before the election January 5.
The county’s party chair, Laura Walker, said the event will be outdoors behind the Columbus Civic Center at 1 p.m. Sunday. Yang hopes to motivate younger voters and other key groups to return to the polls.
