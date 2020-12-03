Auburn Christmas parade taking place Dec. 6

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - While several Christmas parades it the Chattahoochee Valley have been canceled this year due to COVID-19, Auburn’s parade will still take place this weekend.
Jessica Kohn, the coordinator of the Auburn Downtown Merchant’s Association, said they are urging everyone to spread out over the entire parade route, wear a mask, and only stand near people in their household.
Officials said the parade can also be viewed on the city’s live camera of Toomer’s Corner.
“This year was important for us to keep the tradition alive and bring the holiday spirit back to downtown,” Kohn. “We want to encourage anybody who comes out to the Christmas parade to please, please spread out along the route. What you see at Toomer’s Corner is going to be the same thing you see at Auburn Baptist Church.”
The parade starts Sunday, Dec. 6 at 2 p.m. CST.
