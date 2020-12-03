Biden declared winner in Muscogee Co. after recount completed

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The first election recount in Muscogee County history is in the books after three days of counting ballots.
This marks the third time the ballots have been processed, but unlike the audit, this recount was fed through high-speed scanners.
The official certification report shows President-elect Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump by over 19,000 votes in Muscogee County.
The recount was officially signed around 2:05 PM this afternoon.
Over 81,000 ballots were cast with only 33 discrepancies.
“I do not know a specific margin of error, but we had 81,000 ballots that were cast and we had 33 different for this recount,” said Nancey Boren, director of elections and voter registration.
Despite the outcome, both parties were pleased with the results.
”The Muscogee County Democrats provided trained volunteers to go in there and observe the process, and we are happy with the process,” said Laura Walker with the Muscogee County Democratic Committee.
“I really trust the people in Muscogee County. I trust that board and staff. I trust Nancy Boren to always do the right thing,” said Alton Russell, chairman of the Muscogee County GOP.
In the end, the recount did not make much of a difference in the presidential election.
The Senate race is still up for grabs in Georgia.
The last date to register to vote is this coming Monday, but you’ll have to do so in the lobby of the City Services Center. A positive COVID-19 case in the Election and Registration office has temporarily closed it’s doors.
