Chatt-a-Hoots ready to fly in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The newest entry into the Sunbelt Baseball League took the next step in getting established with the unveiling of their new name on Wednesday afternon. It’s time to welcome the Columbus Chatt-a-Hoots.
General Manager Scott Brand was all smiles at the announcement, praising the team’s future fan base in their taste in name selection and displaying the new logo featuring a teal, black, and orange owl.
“I think the fans got it right,” Brand said.. I remember seeing an owl three days into moving here, an owl that had to have been four feet high. I thought it was an eagle. The name is obviously tied in with the river, so I think the fans did a nice job of picking something that represents us. I also think they picked a name that’s fun. They did a nice job and got it right.”
Also making an appearance was the teams newly named manager, Steve Smith, the head baseball coach at Calvary Christian School. Smith has led his Knights to two state championships, and praised the area’s baseball talent pool.
“There’s a lot of talent that comes out of Columbus,” said Smith. “Most of those guys if they want to play in the summer, they end up having to go to Atlanta or they have to go to the Coastal Plains League in North Carolina.
“What we’re going to be able to provide is hopefully not just a place for them to play, but a place where they’re looking at and saying, ‘I’m really excited about playing here this year. I get play in front of my family and my friends. I’m going to get developed in the offseason.’ So, really, we think it’s going to be a great thing to be able to leverage the kind of talent we have in the Columbus area.”
The Columbus Chatt-a-Hoots are scheduled to play their home opener on June 11 at Golden Park.
