Columbus Health Department conducting surveys on emergency preparedness

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A few homes in Columbus may receive a visit from staff and volunteers from the Columbus Health Department this week.
They will be surveying for the Community Assessments for Public Health Emergency Response (CASPER), which determines how prepared residents are in the event of an emergency.
A few of the questions on the CASPER survey include if your family has a designated meeting place near your home, or if you’ve prepared an emergency supply kit.
“It’s something different for us to go door-to-door and actually connect with people,” said Dr. Asante Hilts. “I know COVID and there’s been a lot of separation and we’re social distancing, but this is still an opportunity for us to be safe. We can still maintain that distance and still have conversation with our community members to say what is it that you need and ensure that you’re prepared in case a disaster does happen in our community.”
After the survey is complete, volunteers will provide households with emergency kits that include items like flashlights, batteries, and face coverings.
