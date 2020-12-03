Diamond in the rough leads Calvary Christian to state title game

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Calvary Christian was a longshot to be playing for a state title this year. Back in June, the Knights were short on numbers and short on upperclassmen. But a call went out to athletes in the school’s other sports and a literal diamond in the rough has helped bring Calvary to the brink of the football program’s first state championship.
Jesse Donohoe never saw himself taking to the field on the gridiron. The senior shortstop is ticketed for division one Georgia State, but when his school put out an SOS for football help, he was one of the guys who answered the call.
“We don’t want it to be like the different programs all divided,” Donohoe said. “We want it to be all about unity, so when they came down and asked us to help, anything we can do to help we’ll help. We all knew we had some athletes that could come up and contribute.”
To step up and contribute is one thing. To step up and take the reins at quarterback as a total rookie to the sport is a whole ‘nother level of impressive. But nobody’s shocked at how well he’s done.
Jesse never played football in his life,” head coach Brian Osborne said, “no peewee, no middle school. He picked up a football for the first time this year. He’s just an unbelievable athlete but he’s also one of the smartest kids you’ll ever meet. He was able to pick up our offense very quickly, he asks great questions, and he learns on the fly. He’s a big reason why we’re where we are at right now.”
Senior running back and linebacker Elijah Chestnut is equally impressed with Donohoe’s impact on the team.
“The baseball team, they put in hard work every day to master their sport and then they come for football and do the same thing,” said Chestnut. “This kid, he can throw the ball, do everything. First year playing football, come out here and be a star.”
And the numbers don’t lie. Donohoe is 96-of-169 passing for 1659 yards and 16 touchdowns with just 6 interceptions. And he has Calvary on a seven-game win streak as they get ready for the biggest football game of their lives so far. Donohoe has been part of two state championship baseball teams so far. How about the chance to add a state football title to the list?
“Obviously, the guys that have been here longer have been wanting it for so many years,” Donohoe said. “Being a student at Calvary and being able to watch the football team for years, it’s always something I’ve wanted for them. But now, being able to be a part of it, I can really help contribute, and we all want it so much, just for the school, for each other, for the coaches in general, and to glorify God really with all we do.”
The Knights will face Community Christian for the GAPPS Class AAA state title on Friday night. Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm ET at Kinnett Stadium in Columbus.
