Nonprofit organization offering free job training to Columbus residents

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As many continue to deal with unemployment, a local nonprofit has created a program to help people wanting to get back to work.
Under the Hiring Well, Doing Good program, the Georgia Center for Opportunity is offering something free called ‘Marketing Yourself’ training. The training is offered virtually and in person.
The goal is to help people who may have trouble finding good employment. The training includes what employers care about, mastering interviews, showing your strengths, and dressing for success.
“Hiring Well, Doing Good is a program of the Georgia Center for Opportunity,” said Program Manager Kristin Barker. “It’s a nonprofit. We work with employers and other nonprofits in Columbus to help you find and keep a good job and to grow your skills, because we want to create more opportunities for everyone to move into better jobs where they can create more income.”
The plan is to start training next week and again next month. For more information about the program, click here.
