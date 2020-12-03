Opelika man arrested after drug bust on Lee Rd. 390 in Beulah

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - An Opelika man was arrested in Lee County Tuesday after a search warrant was executed at a residence in the 8000 block of Lee Road 390 in Beulah.
Deangelo Labrone Willis, 45, is charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana in the first degree, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Authorities say multiple items were recovered from the residence including crack cocaine, marijuana, methamphetamine and items of drug paraphernalia.
Willis has been released from the Lee County Jail on a $55,500 bond.
Anyone with information about the case should call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651.
