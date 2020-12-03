Rain Returns Friday; Cooler & Drier by the Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Clouds will continue to move in tonight with temperatures not as cold when we start off your Friday. Rain chances return on Friday with showers likely at times, especially after the lunch hour. By late in the evening, most of the rain will be moving out of the area with cooler and drier conditions building in just in time for the weekend. Look for highs in the 50s on Saturday and Sunday and lows in the 30s. Heading into next week, we will continue with a stretch of dry days and below average temperatures with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s. We will probably warm back up to the upper 50s and lower 60s by late in the week and into next weekend, with the next chance for rain in the forecast NEXT weekend.