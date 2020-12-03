Switch the Winter Coat Out for the Rain Jacket

This rain comes ahead of another cold front moving through on Saturday, ushering in another dose of cool, mainly sunny weather for the weekend. Highs will go from the 60s on Friday down to the 50s behind the cold front for the weekend. Morning lows will fall back into the 30s for Sunday and look to stay that way through next week, too. All in all, the weather pattern looks cool and dry again next week, and apart from some clouds around at times on Sunday and Monday, plenty of late fall sunshine. As of right now, Tuesday and Wednesday appear to be the only days with a freeze or some frost possible again, but too soon to say for certain. We’ll keep you posted!