Switch the Winter Coat Out for the Rain Jacket

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The cold weather more akin to the dead of winter hasn’t let up just yet for Thursday morning, but a brief warm-up is on the way over the next 36 hours. Temperatures will rise to near 60 this afternoon under a mix of sun and clouds. For the first time in a few nights, you won’t have to bother with any cold weather preps tonight, as temperatures will only fall into the 40s for Friday morning thanks to cloudy skies. Only a few isolated showers are possible this evening and overnight, but rain returns in full for Friday with rain coverage around 60-80% throughout the day. We don’t expect any thunderstorms or severe weather concerns, but you’ll definitely want the umbrella and rain jacket around.
This rain comes ahead of another cold front moving through on Saturday, ushering in another dose of cool, mainly sunny weather for the weekend. Highs will go from the 60s on Friday down to the 50s behind the cold front for the weekend. Morning lows will fall back into the 30s for Sunday and look to stay that way through next week, too. All in all, the weather pattern looks cool and dry again next week, and apart from some clouds around at times on Sunday and Monday, plenty of late fall sunshine. As of right now, Tuesday and Wednesday appear to be the only days with a freeze or some frost possible again, but too soon to say for certain. We’ll keep you posted!
