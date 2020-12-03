Testimony: Lee County DA paid settlement following sex discrimination claim

Roberts began making his case by introducing a partial transcript from the April 1, 2019 Ethics Commission meeting. According to the transcript, Commissioner John Plunk asked Hughes, “What can you tell us about the EEOC complaint.” Hughes said he wasn’t sure what they wanted to know, stating he terminated an employee and received a letter about potential action. Plunk then asked, “Were the allegations that the employee made against you or someone on your staff while you’ve been in office?”