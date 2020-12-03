Tigers suffer heartbreaking loss in state title game

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn High Tigers suffered one of the most gut-wrenching defeats imaginable, as the Thompson Warriors scored 10 points in the final 18 second to pull off a 29-28 comeback win in the AHSAA Class 7A state football finals on Wednesday night at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa.
The Tigers (11-2) were up by two scores with under 30 seconds to go, punting on fourth down to essentially ice the game, but Matthew Rhodes’ kick was blocked by Korbyn Williams, who scooped it up and returned it 38 yards to cut the Auburn lead to 28-26 with 18 seconds remaining.
The Warriors (14-0) then made a successful onside kick, recovered by Gavin Shipman on the Auburn 48-yard line. Two long pass attempts turned into two 15-yard defensive pass interference penalties, which put the ball on the 18-yard line. Kicker Trevor Hardy converted the 35-yard field goal attempt to pull off the improbable comeback.
The finish overshadowed what had been dominating performance by the sixth-ranked Tigers over a heavily favored Thompson squad, who came into the game as the defending state champs with an unbeaten record and a number-one state ranking.
Senior quarterback Matthew Caldwell threw two touchdown passes and added a 44-yard TD scamper on the opening drive of the second half.
