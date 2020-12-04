Columbus man charged with sexual battery, violation of oath of office

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police have arrested a man and charged him with a sex crime, as well as violating his oath of office.
54-year-old Rodney Boles was arrested on Thursday at approximately 10:30 a.m. by the CPD Special Victims Unit. Boles is being charged with two counts of sexual battery and violation of oath of office.
Boles is expected to appear in Recorder’s Court on Friday at 9:00 a.m.
Yesterday, Columbus Fire and EMS announced that one of their employees, who has yet to be identified, had been arrested and charged with the same charges Boles faces. Officials have not yet confirmed if Boles was the employee in question.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Columbus police at 706-653-3449.
