Columbus police officer recognized for commitment to bike safety

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus police officer is being recognized as Piedmont Columbus Regional’s First Friday Hero for his commitment to bike safety.
Corporal Robert Greene with CPD’s bike patrol division has been a public servant to Columbus as a professional and volunteer for over 35 years.
Cpl. Greene has been a community advocate for bicycle and pedestrian safety with a “Walk to School” program, as well as other child safety initiatives. He also serves as the Chairman of the Safe Kids Columbus Advisory Council.
A recent Safe Kids Columbus event saw unforeseen circumstances affect the logistics plan three times. Cpl. Greene was able to redesign the flow of the event as well as take inventory and gather over 600 helmets. He then directed traffic, put up barricades, signs and cones, helped guide volunteers
Cpl. Greene’s focus on bicycle safety and education potentially helped save the lives of over 300 kids at a single event.
Piedmont Columbus Regional is planning a ceremony to commend Cpl. Greene for his response at a later date.
