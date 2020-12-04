Columbus police release surveillance photos of check fraud suspect

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect or suspects caught on camera cashing fraudulent checks.
The CPD Financial Crimes Unit say they are working a check fraud case involving multiple incidents that are all connected.
They are releasing three photographs of a suspect they need assistance in identifying.
No information as to the locations of these incidents has been released.
Anyone with information on his identity is asked to contact police at 706-225-4344.
