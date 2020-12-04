Crash at Panama City Beach miniature golf course kills 2 children

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Two children died after a vehicle ran into a Panama City Beach miniature golf course on Front Beach Road Friday around 3:30 p.m.
Panama City Beach officials say that a 4-year-old boy and 6-year-old girl were hit by a vehicle while golfing with their parents at the Coconut Creek Family Fun Park. They say the family is from Kentucky.
The eastbound lanes of Front Beach Road were blocked off, and officials said the cause of the crash was under investigation.
Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.