Drier & Cooler For the Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The rain will end Friday evening for most, and we will have decreasing clouds and chilly conditions building back in for t he weekend. Look for mostly sunny skies for much of the day on Saturday with clouds increasing Saturday night and into Sunday. I think there may be enough moisture around to mention a slight chance at a few showers on Sunday evening or night into the overnight hours. We will see the clouds moving out again by early next week and deal with a stretch of cooler than average and dry days for Monday through Wednesday. Into the later part of next week, temperatures will be on the increase with highs in the low to mid 60s with sunny to mostly sunny skies on Thursday and Friday. Our next rain chances should roll in by NEXT weekend with highs in the mid to upper 60s.