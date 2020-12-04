Families take pictures with Santa at Peachtree Mall with COVID-19 safety measures in place

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Despite there being a pandemic this year, families are still taking pictures with Santa Claus.
Peachtree Mall in Columbus says the photos will have illusion that will make it seem that the both of you are closer, although you’ll be social distancing.
All year long, they have tried to find ways to make sure shoppers are safe from COVID-19 while still being able to enjoy being out and about, especially during the holidays.
“We are basically using an optical illusion to our advantage, so when they do take the picture with Santa, it looks like they are in a group setting, but they are safety distance,” said TaVida Rice, Peachtree Mall’s general manager.
Peachtree Mall also announced that both white Santa and black Santa will be alternating days and will be there until New Years.
